Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.37. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 59,465 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

