Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Up 4.3%

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.62, 1,980,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,394,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DARE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: Liquidity