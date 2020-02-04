Darin Wagner Sells 100,000 Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,735,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,285,513.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Darin Wagner sold 200,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$65,187.53.

BAR stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

About Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker