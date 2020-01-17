Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

