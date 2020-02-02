Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Down to $27.87

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $27.87. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 63,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after buying an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,813,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 126,406 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

