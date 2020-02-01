Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Down 5.4%

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.87, approximately 5,243,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 1,239,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $19,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

