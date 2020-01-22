DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.27.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

