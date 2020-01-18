Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Daseke posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($4.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.48. 108,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,473. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com