Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 56.2% in January

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DAIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other Data I/O news, Director John D. Delafield bought 62,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $230,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

