Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.47

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.47 ($3.17) and last traded at A$4.20 ($2.98), with a volume of 1089201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.04 ($2.87).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.10. The stock has a market cap of $679.80 million and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Data#3 news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About Data#3 (ASX:DTL)

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)