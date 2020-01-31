Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.34

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 465288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,454 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

