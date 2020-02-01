Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.04, 2,828,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,406,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,454.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

