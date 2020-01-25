Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report $349.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the highest is $377.50 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $331.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 538,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,950. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

