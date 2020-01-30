Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 34,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,750. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,411,000 after buying an additional 673,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,344,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,870,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $80,940,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,170,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 79,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% during the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 780,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

