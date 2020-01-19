Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

News articles about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s score:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?