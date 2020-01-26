Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

News headlines about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s analysis:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

