David J. Corrsin Sells 50,000 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of AMRC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $930.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ameresco by 50.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments