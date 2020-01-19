David Lamm Acquires 2,950,000 Shares of NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider David Lamm purchased 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$1,882,100.00 ($1,334,822.70).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. NGE Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of A$0.81 ($0.57).

NGE Capital Company Profile

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?