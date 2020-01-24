David Martin Katz Sells 732 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $154,444.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,161.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UniFirst stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.91. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in UniFirst by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

