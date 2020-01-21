David Pujades Sells 38,077 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,193.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $30,597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 570,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $19,068,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $17,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

