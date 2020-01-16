David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BWXT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

