Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives $66.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Davita by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Davita by 962.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $83.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

