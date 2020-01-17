Davita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.97

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 2421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Davita by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Davita by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Davita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index