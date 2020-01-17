Davita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

DVA opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.03.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Davita by 1.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

