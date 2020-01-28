Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 77.0% in January

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN remained flat at $$2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,905. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio