DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBSDY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. On average, research analysts expect that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.