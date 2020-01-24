DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBSDY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 31,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

