DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. ValuEngine cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,210. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

