DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBVT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,601,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,560 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

