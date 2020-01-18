DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DCC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

Shares of LON:DCC traded up GBX 72 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,518 ($85.74). The company had a trading volume of 222,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,505.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,806.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DCC has a one year low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

