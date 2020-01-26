DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,789.27

DCC plc (LON:DCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,789.27 and traded as low as $6,360.00. DCC shares last traded at $6,360.00, with a volume of 194,677 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCC. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,492.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,785.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95.

About DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

