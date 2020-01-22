DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,021.67 ($105.52).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCC shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

LON DCC traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,462 ($85.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,499.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,798.44. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

