DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 198.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 251.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.13. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

