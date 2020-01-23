DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

