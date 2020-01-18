DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of DCP opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com