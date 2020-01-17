DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in DD3 Acquisition by 70.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 503,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 207,613 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,476,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 210,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DDMX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 107,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. DD3 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

About DD3 Acquisition

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

