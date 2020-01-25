Dean Irwin Sells 12,950 Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $24,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,870 shares in the company, valued at $175,524.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of RMED opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?