Debra Noreen Stencel Sells 2,649 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $13,164,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 61.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

