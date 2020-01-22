Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 2,930 ($38.54) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,090 ($40.65).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DPH. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,926 ($38.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288 ($30.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,888.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,817.75.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

