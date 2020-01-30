Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,822.77

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,822.77 and traded as high as $2,986.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,908.00, with a volume of 226,865 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,915.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,823.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

