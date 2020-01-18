Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Christopher John Morl Sells 12,023 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $784,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,260.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Morl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $944,821.35.

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

