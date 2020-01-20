Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $784,260.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $784,260.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,156 shares of company stock worth $15,675,538. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. 433,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

