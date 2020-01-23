Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to at Nomura

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Nomura from to in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $784,260.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $784,260.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80. Insiders have sold 307,156 shares of company stock worth $15,675,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

