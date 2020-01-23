Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from to . Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $784,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $784,260.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Insiders sold 307,156 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

