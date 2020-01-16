Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. 5,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,278. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

