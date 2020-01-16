Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,398. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $65,966,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,597,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

