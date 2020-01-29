Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DECK opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $180.76.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

