Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.68, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 758,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $125.40 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

