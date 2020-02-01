Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of DECK traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.91. 2,520,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,748. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

