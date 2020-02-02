Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2020 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DECK. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

